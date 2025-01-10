Remove Watermark From Dreamstime Images in Easy Way ​

We have found that images on large image material websites are not free to obtain and use. If you want to use these images for free, you need to pay for a membership. If you don't have a membership, the downloaded images will be full of watermarks, which are difficult and time-consuming to remove. Although Photoshop may be able to remove these watermarks, it requires considerable skills and time from users. So, is there a way to remove image watermarks without Photoshop? Is there any software that has no requirements for users' skills and can quickly remove watermarks from images, especially full-screen watermarks? Now, based on the latest AI watermark detection and elimination technology, Unwatermark emerges at the right moment. Unwatermark can automatically detect and locate watermarks, and the system can automatically remove them with one click. Users can download high-definition images without watermarks without any additional operations.

What is Dreamstime Images? ​

Dreamstime is a popular stock photography platform that offers a vast library of high-quality images, illustrations, vectors, and videos. It provides resources for businesses, designers, marketers, and content creators who need visual assets for various projects. Some key aspects of Dreamstime include:

Stock Content: Dreamstime offers millions of royalty-free photos, illustrations, vectors, videos, and music tracks. Users can purchase these assets for use in advertisements, websites, social media, marketing, and more. Subscription Model: Dreamstime operates on subscription plans and credit-based purchasing options. This gives users the flexibility to choose the payment method that best fits their needs. Contributors: Creators can earn income by submitting their work to Dreamstime. Once approved, their work becomes available for purchase or licensing by others. It's a widely used resource in the creative industry for sourcing visual and audio content.However,photo galleries are divided into free and paid, not every picture is free, some of your favourite pictures may have watermarks!

Why add watermarks to images? ​

Watermarks serve a variety of crucial functions, primarily aimed at safeguarding intellectual property and enhancing branding. Here are some reasons why applying watermarks to images can be advantageous:

Copyright Protection: Watermarks clearly indicate ownership and copyright status, discouraging unauthorised use and distribution. They make it obvious that the image is protected by intellectual property laws. Brand Promotion: Including logos, brand names, or symbols as watermarks helps promote and reinforce brand identity. Watermarked images increase brand visibility, especially when shared across social media or websites. Attribution: Watermarks provide proper credit to the creator or copyright holder, ensuring that recognition remains intact even when the image is shared or used elsewhere. Deterrence: The presence of a watermark can diminish the visual appeal of an image, discouraging unauthorised use or distribution. Security: Watermarks serve as a deterrent against image theft or misuse, as they make it less appealing for potential infringers to use the content without permission. Professionalism: For photographers, artists, and content creators, watermarks add a professional touch, signaling that the creator values their work and maintains a distinct visual identity. Ownership Assertion: Watermarks convey a clear message of ownership, preventing others from claiming the content as their own or using it without proper authorisation. Tracking Distribution: Watermarked images assist in monitoring where and how the images are used, often making it easier to trace them back to their original source.

It is important to note that removing watermarks may involve copyright issues. If the image is intended for commercial use or is protected by copyright, it is strongly advised that users do not remove the watermark. Users of this application are solely responsible for any third-party claims, losses, costs, or legal actions arising from the use of images with removed watermarks. Before using images with watermarks removed for commercial purposes, ensure that permission has been obtained from the original image owner. In summary, although it is technically possible to remove watermarks from images, this does not mean that copyright laws and ethical standards can be ignored. Before removing a watermark, always consider the copyright status of the image and the importance of legally using it.

How to Remove Watermarks from Images Using Unwatermark ​

Dreamstime platform picture watermark is mainly divided into two types, one is a full-screen watermark, the picture is full of dense watermarks, and another is printed in the middle of the picture has a large area of the watermark, the watermark is not highly transparent, and the picture with the integration of the Unwatermark AI, as a professional watermarking tools, for the two different kinds of watermarks has its own solution.

How to Remove Full Screen Watermark from Dreamstime Images ​

The difficulty of removing full-screen watermarks is a great challenge for many professional watermark removal software. Unwatermark AI has deployed corresponding parameters to automatically recognize watermarks according to the characteristics of full-screen watermarks, but the automatic recognition of watermarks may still not be so accurate and there are missing cases. So it is recommended that you prefer manual mode to remove full-screen watermarks.

Step-by-step guide on how to remove full-screen watermarks from images ​

Step 1:Select **Manual Edit" and upload the image you need to remove the watermark from.

Step 2: Apply rectangular box or brush to paint the watermark area in the image, make sure the watermark is completely selected. You can drag “zoom” to zoom in on the processed area, or drag “brush” to adjust the brush strokes, both of which work together to ensure that the small details of the watermark are also fully selected.

Step 3, click “Remove For Free”, AI will automatically remove the watermark area and fill in the corresponding area intelligently.

Step 4: Preview and check the image to see if the watermark is completely removed, if there is still residue, you can continue to operate on the basis of the processed image, and use the smudge tool to smudge the watermarked area again and click “Remove For Free” to process the image twice, the effect of removing watermarks will be better after the second editing. After the second editing, the effect of watermark removal will be better.

Step 5, download the image without watermark. Click “Download” to download the watermark-free image without paying any fees or limiting the resolution of the downloaded image, which is very user-friendly.

Warm reminder: If you think manual watermark removal is troublesome, then you can also use automatic watermark removal to remove the rough version of the watermark in the image, and then use manual watermark removal to refine the image, our automatic watermark removal and manual watermark removal are one and the same, you can manually remove the watermark on the basis of the automatic watermark removal, no need to jump to the page to re-operate! !Unwatermark AI considers every need of the user from the user's point of view.

The method is equally simple:

Simply upload the image and wait for AI to automatically recognize and remove the watermark!

Click “Try Manual Edit” or Click on the button that says “Remove full screen watermark”, it automatically jumps to the interface of manual watermark removal, you can continue to operate on this interface, you can utilize the watermark removal tool to paint the still remaining watermarks to select and remove them.

How to Remove Plain Watermarks from Dreamstime Images ​

Plain watermarks are relatively simple to remove. You can directly use our automatic watermark function, which can perfectly remove the ordinary watermark, and after processing the watermark is removed from the image, you can not see any trace of the existence of watermarks, watermark removal effect is very good.

Step-by-step guide on how to remove Plain watermarks from images ​

Step 1:Upload an image of Dreamstime with a regular watermark to Unwatermark AI's website.

Step 2: After uploading, AI will automatically remove the watermark from the image without any action.

Step 3, preview and download the image, Unwatermark can directly and effectively remove the simple watermark in the image, if you are satisfied, click “Download” to download the image to your own device locally.

How to Batch Remove Watermarks from Dreamstime Images ​

Unwatermark AI supports batch removal of watermarks from images, up to ten images can be uploaded at a time, supports PNG, JPG, JPEG, WEBP, HEIC and other image formats, helps you quickly remove watermarks from multiple images, and improves your efficiency!

Similarly, our batch watermark removal function is also divided into manual mode and automatic mode, you can choose flexibly according to your needs.

You can click “Try Manual Edit” on the homepage to enter the interface of batch watermark removal, or click the “Batch” module on the navigation bar, or directly click this URL, you can use the batch watermark removal function.

Batch Remove Full Screen Watermark ​

If it's a full-screen watermark you need to remove in bulk, then you'll choose the manual watermark removal mode.

Upload all the images you need to remove the watermark and just process them one by one.

Batch Remove Plain Watermark ​

If it's a normal watermark you need to remove in bulk, then you choose the automatic watermark removal mode.

The Auto Batch Watermark Removal feature will automatically process your uploaded images with one click, wait for a moment and you will be able to see all your uploaded images with the watermark removed at once.

You can choose to download individual processed images without watermarks, or you can choose to download all of them without watermarks in one click.

Why Choose Unwatermark for Watermark Removal ​

What other platforms does Unwatermark remove watermarks from? ​

Several platforms are similar to Shutterstock, offering stock photos, videos, and other creative assets. There are many free image materials on these platforms, but the number of free downloads is limited, and the images downloaded without membershipization are similarly watermarked.Unwatermark can remove watermarks from images on various platforms.

1. Adobe Stock ​

Features :

: Integrated with Adobe Creative Cloud (Photoshop, Illustrator, etc.), allowing for seamless use in design workflows.

Offers millions of stock photos, videos, vectors, and templates.

Subscription and on-demand purchase options.

High-quality assets and premium content.

2. Getty Images ​

Features :

: A premium service with an extensive library of editorial images, including news, sports, and celebrity content.

Offers rights-managed and royalty-free assets.

Known for high-quality, exclusive content.

Features :

: High-quality, royalty-free assets for personal and commercial use.

Community-driven platform where photographers can contribute their work.

Features :

: Offers both free and paid content.

Large collection of royalty-free photos, illustrations, and videos.

Flexible payment models: subscription, pay-per-download, or credit-based system.

Provides design tools like Shutterstock Editor to help users customize images and create visuals for their projects.

Features :

: Affordable stock images, illustrations, and vectors.

Flexible pricing with subscription or on-demand purchase options.

Offers music and audio tracks along with visual assets.

Regularly updated with new content from contributors around the world.

Features :

: Over 200 million high-quality royalty-free images and videos.

Subscription-based and pay-per-download models.

Offers a wide variety of content, including editorial photos and vectors.

Built-in editing tools for customizations.

These platforms provide a wealth of image resources, but removing the watermark is really a problem right?Now, open Unwatermark.ai, all the watermarks can be removed easily.

Using Unwatermark can save a lot of trouble. Based on the latest AI technology, Unwatermark can automatically detect watermarks in images and remove them. Unwatermark's watermark removal effect is good and does not damage image quality. Those who need to remove watermarks from images can try Unwatermark.