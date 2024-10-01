What is Unwatermark and how can it help me??

Unwatermark is an advanced AI-powered tool designed specifically for removing watermarks from images and videos. It is easy to use, processes quickly, and supports common image and video formats, including the perfect removal of watermarks from YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. It also supports batch removal of image watermarks. More features are coming soon!

What file types does Unwatermark support for watermark removal?

Unwatermark currently supports the following file types for watermark removal: PNG, JPG, JPEG, WebP, and MP4. The team is actively working on expanding the range of supported image formats, so you can expect additional format compatibility in future updates.

What platforms does Unwatermark support for watermark removal?

Unwatermark supports removing watermarks from a wide range of platforms, covering popular social media, video sharing sites and AI video platforms. These include:TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Vimeo.

Can I remove watermarks from AI-generated images or videos?

Yes! Our tool is specially optimized for removing AI-generated images or videos watermarks. Whether you're working with videos from popular AI video generators or other AI platforms, our advanced technology ensures clean and professional results while maintaining the original quality.

Does Unwatermark support usage on iOS devices?

Our application supports iOS device users, and the website is built with a responsive framework, ensuring perfect adaptation to mobile devices. Whether you are using an iPhone or iPad, you can enjoy a seamless experience with our tool, as the design automatically adjusts to fit any screen size for optimal usability and performance.

Does Unwatermark support usage on Android devices?

Our application can be smoothly used on Android devices, and the website is built with a responsive framework, ensuring perfect adaptation to Android machines.

Does Unwatermark support batch watermark removal?

Currently, Unwatermark AI supports batch watermark removal for images. In the future, we will support batch watermark removal for videos. Start using our batch image watermark removal tool now!

Is Unwatermark a paid service?

Unwatermark is completely free. You only need to register and activate your account to use all features at no cost.

Can only remove image watermarks?

Not limited to watermarks, no limit to images! The logo, text, and even objects in the picture or video can be removed by simply smearing the areas that need to be removed. When you makeup your own ai images or videos, you can use this tool to remove the ai images or videos watermarks.

Is it legal to use watermark removal tools to remove watermarks from images and videos?

A watermark is a mark added to images, videos, or documents to protect copyright, promote branding, prevent misuse, and verify authenticity. However, watermarks can sometimes affect the visual appeal of an image, leading people to want to remove them. We strongly advise users not to remove watermarks from images intended for commercial use or from copyrighted images. Users of this application are solely responsible for any third-party claims, damages, costs, or legal actions resulting from the use of images with removed watermarks. Before using images with removed watermarks for commercial purposes, please ensure you have obtained permission from the original image owner.

How to ensure user privacy?