UnWatermark Video Watermark Remover: The Ultimate Solution for Removing Watermarks

UnWatermark Video Watermark Remover is an AI-powered tool designed to remove watermarks, logos, captions, and unwanted text from videos without compromising quality. Supporting a wide range of formats, it's fast, efficient, and completely free. Whether your video is a few seconds or several minutes long, UnWatermark can handle it all.

Remove video watermark from multiple platforms

Remove watermarks from tiktok, youtube, facebook, x, instagram, topaz, filmora and other more platforms!

Erase watermarks,logos,text and other unwanted elements

Supports removal of watermarks, logos, text and people and any unwanted areas in videos by using a frame selection tool or brush.

Remove watermark from video in different formats

We support the removal of watermarks from various formats of videos, including MP4、M4V、MOV, and more.

Simple, fast, and high-quality watermark removal
Output high-quality videos with no loss of image qualitys

Video processing will not affect the original image quality of the video at all, download high-quality videos without watermarks freely.

Completely free to use

UnWatermark Video Watermark Remover is entirely free to use,you won't have to pay for any features.

How to Remove Watermark From Video Easy&Quick

step 1

Upload Your Video

Drag and drop or upload any supported video format.

step 2

Select the Watermark Area

Use the brush or selection frame to highlight the watermark, logo,text,people and any unwanted areas.

step 3

Click on the "remove for free" button

With a single click,the system automatically processes and removes the erasable and selectable areas.

step 4

Download your video

Download clean and watermark-free high quality videos to your device for free.

Select Watermark with Brush

Why Unwatermark Is The Best Video Watermark Remover?

Easy-to-Use Interface

Designed with simplicity in mind, no technical skills required.

Fast processing speed

Quick results for videos up to 90 seconds long, with no resolution limitations.

High-Quality Output

Maintain original video quality while removing watermarks.

No installation required

Click on the web page for convenient use, no need to download software to occupy the device's memory.

Multi-device use

Multi-device adaptation, computer and cell phone can be usedwithout limiting the browser.

100% Free

Full functionality at no cost - no hidden fees or subscriptions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Upload the video and check the box to remove the part, in a short time, you can download the processed clean video for free!

Yes, UnWatermark is 100% free with no hidden fees.

MP4、M4V、MOV and other popular video formats are accepted.

Not only can you remove watermarks from videos, but you can also remove logos, text, people, and anything else you don't want to keep.

Yes, both short and long videos are supported, it supports processing of up to 90s of video.

We have no restrictions on video resolution. You can upload high-resolution videos freely.

Of course, Unwatermark supports removing multiple watermarks in a video at once, as long as you box them all in.

Currently, Unwatermark video remover is multi-device use,no matter computer or telephone,you can use the video watermark removal feature directly from the web page.

What Our Customers Are Saying

user image
Sarah. Content Creator
UnWatermark saved me hours of editing! I removed watermarks from my videos without losing any quality.
user image
James. Videographer
I can't believe this tool is free. It works better than most paid options!
user image
John. Video Editor
I was struggling to remove watermarks from my videos until I found this tool. It’s incredibly user-friendly and the results are fantastic. Highly recommend!
user image
Chris Johnson. Social Media Manager
I needed to remove watermarks from promotional videos quickly. This tool delivered fast results and the quality was top-notch. Very satisfied!
user image
Emily Davis. Filmmaker
Removing watermarks used to be a tedious task. This tool simplified the process and allowed me to focus on my creative work. Love it!

