Unwatermark vs. Fotor: Which is Better for Removing Watermarks? ​

In today’s digital age, visual content has become a cornerstone of communication and creativity. Images and videos are used everywhere—from personal projects and professional presentations to social media marketing. However, many of these visual assets come with watermarks to protect intellectual property. For users who need to edit such content, watermark remover have become essential. Among the top contenders, Unwatermark and Fotor stand out as two distinct platforms, each catering to different user needs.

This article compares these tools, detailing their features, advantages, and disadvantages, helping you choose the one that best suits your requirements.

1. Unwatermark: A Specialist in Watermark Removal ​

Unwatermark is a specialized tool designed to address all your watermark removal needs with precision and efficiency. Built with advanced algorithms, it ensures that watermarks, whether complex full-screen overlays or intricate embedded elements, are removed seamlessly without compromising the quality of the original image or video. This tool caters to both image and video watermark removal, making it a versatile choice for users.

Unwatermark supports a wide range of image formats, such as JPG, PNG, BMP, WEBP, and HEIC, and allows users to upload high-resolution files of up to 5000x5000 pixels. For videos, it accommodates popular formats like MP4, M4V, and MOV, with a maximum duration of 90 seconds. The platform excels in its batch processing capabilities, enabling users to remove watermarks from up to 10 images simultaneously. This functionality significantly reduces the time required for repetitive tasks, making it ideal for individuals and businesses alike.

The tool provides both automatic and manual removal options. Automatic removal employs intelligent detection to erase watermarks efficiently, while manual tools, such as brushes and selection boxes, allow for greater precision in handling complex edits. Furthermore, Unwatermark's user-friendly interface ensures that even beginners can navigate the tool effortlessly.

One of the most compelling aspects of Unwatermark is its accessibility. The platform is completely free, with no hidden costs or subscription requirements. Users can process images and videos without logging in, and the website is refreshingly ad-free, providing a smooth and distraction-free experience. For those seeking a reliable, powerful, and cost-effective watermark removal tool, Unwatermark stands out as a top-tier choice.

Key Features:

Advanced Watermark Removal: Unwatermark is a specialized tool designed to remove watermarks, logos, subtitles, emojis, and unwanted objects from both images and videos. Its advanced algorithms accurately identify and erase these elements while maintaining the original quality.

Unwatermark is a specialized tool designed to remove watermarks, logos, subtitles, emojis, and unwanted objects from both images and videos. Its advanced algorithms accurately identify and erase these elements while maintaining the original quality. Batch Processing: Users can remove watermarks from up to 10 images at once, making it highly efficient for large-scale projects.

Users can remove watermarks from up to at once, making it highly efficient for large-scale projects. Video Watermark Removal: Unwatermark supports video formats such as MP4 , M4V , and MOV , allowing users to remove watermarks from videos up to 90 seconds long. It provides tools like selection boxes and brushes for precise editing.

Unwatermark supports video formats such as , , and , allowing users to remove watermarks from videos up to long. It provides tools like selection boxes and brushes for precise editing. Comprehensive Object Removal: Beyond watermarks, Unwatermark can remove unwanted objects, people, logos, and subtitles from images and videos.

Beyond watermarks, Unwatermark can remove unwanted objects, people, logos, and subtitles from images and videos. User-Friendly Interface: Its intuitive design ensures even beginners can navigate the platform with ease.

Its intuitive design ensures even beginners can navigate the platform with ease. Multiple Format Support: Unwatermark accommodates various image formats, including JPG, PNG, BMP, WEBP, and HEIC.

Advantages:

Unmatched Precision: Unwatermark excels at removing complex watermarks, such as full-screen watermarks, with seamless results.

Unwatermark excels at removing complex watermarks, such as full-screen watermarks, with seamless results. No Login or Hidden Costs: Users can enjoy the tool’s full functionality without signing up, and it’s completely free with no hidden fees.

Users can enjoy the tool’s full functionality without signing up, and it’s completely free with no hidden fees. Ad-Free Experience: The platform provides a clean interface with no intrusive ads, ensuring a smooth user experience.

The platform provides a clean interface with no intrusive ads, ensuring a smooth user experience. Multifunctionality: Its ability to handle both image and video watermarks makes it a versatile choice for all types of content editing.

Disadvantages:

Limited Editing Features: While exceptional at watermark removal, Unwatermark lacks additional photo editing tools like filters or text addition.

How to Remove Watermarks with Unwatermark:

Upload Your Content: Add your image to the Unwatermark AI. The tool automatically scans and identifies watermarks or unwanted elements.

Select the Area: Use the provided selection box or brush tools to highlight the watermark or object you wish to remove.

Remove and Download: Click to remove the selected area, then download the high-quality result.

2. Fotor: A Comprehensive Photo Editing Platform ​

Fotor is a comprehensive photo editing platform that goes beyond watermark removal to offer a wide range of creative tools. It is designed for users looking to enhance their images with professional-grade features, catering to everything from simple edits to complex graphic designs.

Fotor’s standout capability lies in its extensive editing suite. Users can crop, resize, adjust colors, apply filters, and add text with ease. The platform also provides pre-designed templates for creating collages, social media posts, and banners, making it a valuable resource for digital marketers and content creators. For photographers, Fotor’s HDR technology ensures that images have enhanced detail and vibrant colors, lending a professional touch to their work.

While Fotor does offer watermark removal, it is not its primary strength. Automatic removal is limited to detecting and erasing text-based watermarks, while non-text watermarks require manual brushing, which can be time-consuming. Additionally, video watermark removal is restrictive, supporting only MP4 and MOV formats, with strict size and length limitations. Advanced features, such as ad-free experiences and high-resolution downloads, are locked behind a subscription.

The platform’s user interface is intuitive, though the frequent presence of ads in the free version may detract from the overall experience. However, Fotor shines in its versatility, making it a suitable choice for users who prioritize creative editing over specialized watermark removal. Its flexibility, paired with both web-based and mobile app versions, ensures that users can work on their projects anytime, anywhere. For those seeking an all-in-one editing tool with additional design resources, Fotor is an excellent option.

Key Features:

All-in-One Editing: Fotor offers a wide range of photo editing tools, including cropping, resizing, color adjustments, filters, and text overlays.

Fotor offers a wide range of photo editing tools, including cropping, resizing, color adjustments, filters, and text overlays. Design Templates: The platform provides numerous pre-designed templates for collages, banners, and social media posts.

The platform provides numerous pre-designed templates for collages, banners, and social media posts. HDR Technology: High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology enhances image details and colors, delivering professional-grade results.

Advantages:

Versatile Functions: Beyond watermark removal, Fotor serves as a full photo editing suite, making it ideal for creative projects.

Beyond watermark removal, Fotor serves as a full photo editing suite, making it ideal for creative projects. User-Friendly Interface: Despite its many features, Fotor maintains an easy-to-navigate interface with tutorials for beginners.

Despite its many features, Fotor maintains an easy-to-navigate interface with tutorials for beginners. Cross-Platform Availability: Available as both a web-based tool and a mobile app, Fotor provides flexibility for users on the go.

Disadvantages:

Limited Watermark Removal: Fotor’s automatic watermark removal primarily targets text-based watermarks. For non-text watermarks, users must manually erase them with a brush tool, which can be time-consuming.

Fotor’s automatic watermark removal primarily targets text-based watermarks. For non-text watermarks, users must manually erase them with a brush tool, which can be time-consuming. Subscription Requirements: Advanced features and ad-free usage require a Pro membership. Additionally, edited images in the free version may include Fotor’s own watermark, which can only be removed with a paid plan.

How to Remove Watermarks with Fotor:

Upload Your Image: Add the image to Fotor’s interface. Choose Automatic Recognition: Select the watermark, and Fotor will attempt to remove it automatically.

Use the Brush Tool: For non-text watermarks, manually erase the unwanted elements using the brush tool.

Download the Edited Image: Save your work, but note that removing Fotor’s watermark requires a membership.

3. Detailed Comparison: Unwatermark vs. Fotor ​

Watermark Removal Functionality ​

Unwatermark: Specializes in removing even the most complex watermarks, including full-screen watermarks, thanks to its advanced algorithms. It supports batch processing , allowing users to remove watermarks from up to 10 images simultaneously, significantly improving efficiency. Additionally, Unwatermark can handle video watermark removal , including subtitles, logos, and emojis, offering multiple tools like brushes and selection boxes for precision.

Specializes in removing even the most complex watermarks, including full-screen watermarks, thanks to its advanced algorithms. It supports , allowing users to remove watermarks from up to simultaneously, significantly improving efficiency. Additionally, Unwatermark can handle , including subtitles, logos, and emojis, offering multiple tools like brushes and selection boxes for precision. Fotor: Primarily focuses on text-based watermark removal through automatic recognition. Non-text watermarks must be manually removed using a brush tool, which is less efficient and not ideal for large-scale projects.

1. Automatic Watermark Removal ​

Both Unwatermark and fotor support automatic watermark removal, fotor only supports removing text from images with simpler functions, Unwatermark supports automatic removal of complex watermarks, text, etc. from images.And fotor's auto watermark removing function comes with watermark, if you want to download images without watermark, you need to upgrade pro membership, Unwatermark's auto watermark removing function is totally free.

Aspect Unwatermark Fotor Ease of Use Automatically detects full-screen and complex watermarks; removes them with a single click, making it extremely simple. Can only automatically detect and remove text watermarks; other types require manual handling. Supported Formats Supports multiple image formats, including JPG, PNG, BMP, WEBP, and HEIC. Limited to common formats like JPG and PNG; support for other formats is restricted. Image Quality Automatically optimizes images, delivering high-resolution, watermark-free results. Processed images are of decent quality, but free versions may compress or reduce resolution. Processing Speed Completes tasks in seconds with no need for additional adjustments, ensuring high efficiency. Processing time varies with watermark complexity; automatic recognition can be slower and less seamless.

2. Manual Watermark Removal ​

Manual watermark removal is the main function of Unwatermark and fotor, Unwatermark provides a variety of tools to apply watermarks, the operation is more user-friendly, fotor's operation page is more concise, the use of subtract instead of eraser, and there is no reset and revoke function, the page functionality is not as well designed as the Unwatermark is not as user-friendly as Unwatermark, and Unwatermark is more friendly to beginners who do not have the basic knowledge of image editing.

Aspect Unwatermark Fotor Ease of Use Provides selection boxes and brush tools for precise removal of complex watermarks; highly flexible and user-friendly. Only basic brush tools available, requiring manual smudging; time-consuming and less accurate. Supported Formats Supports the same wide range of formats, including JPG, PNG, BMP, WEBP, and HEIC. Supports common formats, but certain types require format conversion before processing. Image Quality Delivers nearly seamless results, with minimal visual traces after manual adjustments. Manual removal often leaves blurry or uneven areas, affecting overall quality. Processing Speed Efficient tools reduce manual adjustment time, making the process relatively fast. Time-intensive, especially for complex watermarks, with less smooth operations.

3. Batch Watermark Removal ​

Unwatermark supports batch removal of watermarks in images, maximum support for one-time simultaneous processing of ten images, and support for JPG, PNG, WEBP and other image formats, processing speed, good results, and support for batch download of processed images without watermarks.

Aspect Unwatermark Fotor Ease of Use Supports batch processing of up to 10 images at once, automatically removing watermarks without requiring individual adjustments. Does not support batch removal; each image must be uploaded and processed separately, making it cumbersome. Supported Formats Works with multiple image formats for batch processing without restrictions. Only supports format conversion in batches, not watermark removal. Image Quality All processed images retain high resolution and consistent output quality. Each image must be downloaded individually; resolution may be limited in free versions. Processing Speed Saves significant time, processing 10 images in just seconds. Does not support batch removal, so processing time increases linearly with the number of images.

4. Video Watermark Removal ​

Unwatermark and Fotor also support removing watermarks from videos, Unwatermark's video watermark removal function is more powerful and comprehensive, and the processing speed is much faster than Fotor's, Fotor's video processing speed is too slow, and there are often video processing failures.

Aspect Unwatermark Fotor Ease of Use Offers selection boxes and brush tools for marking watermarks; supports extended region continuity, optimizing user experience. Compatible with MP4, M4V, and MOV formats; easy and intuitive to operate. Only supports MP4 and MOV formats. Requires manual watermark smudging with limited tools, and editing must be done frame by frame. Supported Formats Supports three popular video formats and allows uploading videos of up to 90 seconds, meeting most short-video needs. Limited format support, with strict video upload restrictions: max size 500MB, 60FPS, and max length of 60 seconds. Video Quality Processed videos maintain original resolution with minimal to no quality loss. Processed videos may experience quality degradation or visible traces of edits; free versions have limited output quality. Processing Speed Quickly identifies and removes watermarks within minutes. Slow processing speed, especially for frame-by-frame editing; prolonged waiting times for users.

Interface and User Experience ​

Unwatermark: Features a clean, ad-free interface with no login requirements, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable user experience.

Features a clean, ad-free interface with no login requirements, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable user experience. Fotor: While visually appealing, its free version is cluttered with ads. Removing these ads requires a Pro subscription, which may deter some users.

Unwatermark: Completely free with no hidden fees or login requirements. Users can access all features, including batch and video watermark removal, at no cost.

Completely free with no hidden fees or login requirements. Users can access all features, including batch and video watermark removal, at no cost. Fotor: Requires a Pro membership for advanced features and ad-free usage. Additionally, Fotor’s edited images in the free version include its watermark, which can only be removed by upgrading.

4. Why Choose Unwatermark? ​

Unwatermark stands out as a comprehensive watermark removal tool with unmatched precision and versatility. It supports removing watermarks, logos, subtitles, and unwanted objects from both images and videos, making it a go-to choice for users looking for an all-in-one solution. Its free access, ad-free interface, and batch processing capabilities make it a user-friendly and efficient tool for both casual users and professionals.

In terms of video watermark removal, Unwatermark significantly outperforms Fotor:

Broader format compatibility, supporting MP4, M4V, and MOV, along with flexible removal tools like selection boxes and brush tools. User-friendly operation, offering continuity in marked areas and avoiding repetitive frame-by-frame edits. Higher video length support, allowing up to 90 seconds of video, coupled with faster processing and high-quality output. In contrast, Fotor's video watermark removal function is more limited, particularly in terms of supported formats, ease of use, and processing efficiency. For users with frequent video watermark removal needs, Unwatermark is undoubtedly the better choice.

5. Choosing the Right Tool ​

When deciding between Unwatermark and Fotor, consider your specific needs:

If Your Priority is Watermark Removal:

Choose Unwatermark for its precise, efficient, and completely free watermark removal. Its batch processing and video editing capabilities make it ideal for users with extensive editing requirements. If You Need Advanced Editing Features:

Opt for Fotor if you’re working on creative projects that require cropping, filters, text overlays, or design templates. However, be prepared to invest in a Pro membership for the best experience.

Unwatermark and Fotor cater to different audiences. Unwatermark is a niche tool designed for precise and efficient watermark remover, excelling in both image and video editing tasks. Fotor, on the other hand, offers a broader set of features, appealing to users with diverse photo editing and design needs.

Ultimately, the choice depends on your goals. If you need a specialized watermark removal tool that’s free and easy to use, Unwatermark is your best bet. For those looking for a creative, all-in-one editing platform, Fotor provides the flexibility and resources to bring your ideas to life.